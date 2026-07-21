Randal Kolo Muani of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates a goal with teammates (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Inter Milan are hoping to sign Djed Spence from Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

The 25-year-old defender has performed well at the World Cup, and the Italian champions are hoping to secure his signature.

As per Corriere dello Sport, Tottenham want €40 million for the first defender, but the Italian outfit is looking for a discount. It remains to be seen whether they can convince the Premier League club to accept a reasonable fee for the defender.

Spence is reportedly open to joining Inter Milan. He has struggled for regular opportunities at Tottenham, and he needs more time at this stage of his career. It remains to be seen whether the two clubs can finalise a deal quickly. The 25-year-old can operate on either flank, and he will add defensive cover and drive to the team. He impressed at the World Cup with England, and he has shown he can be a key player at a high level when he plays regularly.

Inter Milan have done well in Italy, and they will now look to compete with top clubs in the UEFA Champions League. They need to improve the team for that to happen. Signing the 25-year-old Tottenham defender would be a step in the right direction.

The Italian outfit will contact Tottenham in the next few hours to discuss a potential transfer. It will be interesting to see if they can come to a compromise in the end.

Spence will certainly look to sort out his future quickly and focus on his football once again. Sitting on the bench at Tottenham will not be a part of the plan for him.