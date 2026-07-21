FIFA make Argentina decision following chaotic scenes after the World Cup final

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Argentina’s defeat to Spain in the 2026 World Cup final has been followed by an even more damaging controversy, with FIFA opening an investigation into the confrontations that erupted after the final whistle at MetLife Stadium.



Spain’s 1-0 victory should have ended the tournament with attention firmly on their second world title.

Instead, the post-match scenes have placed Argentina’s players and coaching staff under scrutiny.

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Several individuals appeared to clash with Spanish players as celebrations began, creating the possibility of suspensions and a fine for the Argentine Football Association.

FIFA has not announced any punishments or given a deadline for completing the investigation.

FIFA appoints prosecutor to examine post-match incidents

According to BBC Sport, FIFA’s disciplinary committee has appointed a disciplinary and ethics prosecutor to assess possible breaches of its disciplinary code following the final.

Nahuel Molina, Leandro Paredes, Thiago Almada and assistant coach Roberto Ayala were among those who appeared to be involved, although the governing body has not publicly confirmed charges against specific individuals.

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The investigation will examine match reports and available footage before deciding whether formal disciplinary proceedings should follow.

Any player or staff member found responsible could receive a suspension, while the AFA may also face a financial penalty.

Reuters has also reported that no timeframe has been provided for the investigation.

That means the uncertainty could continue beyond the immediate aftermath of the tournament, especially if FIFA decides it requires statements from officials or those involved.

Argentina must protect its reputation after final defeat

FIFA is right to investigate rather than react only to selected clips circulating online.

The scenes looked unacceptable, but individual responsibility must be established carefully before punishments are issued.

Argentina’s frustration after losing such a tense final is understandable, yet disappointment cannot excuse confrontations with opponents during their celebrations.

Players and coaches representing the reigning champions should have recognised the responsibility that came with the occasion.

The wider concern is reputational. Argentina’s achievement in reaching consecutive World Cup finals deserves respect, but the fallout risks overshadowing that run and reinforcing criticism of the team’s conduct.

Strong but proportionate sanctions would send the right message: emotion is part of football, but violent or aggressive behaviour after the whistle must have consequences.

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