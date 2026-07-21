Liverpool boss Iraola makes decision on the future of midfielder Harvey Elliott

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s attacking rebuild has created an unexpected opportunity for a returning academy graduate, but his future is still far from settled.



After a frustrating loan spell at Aston Villa, where appearances were limited and a permanent transfer never materialised, the 23-year-old has returned to Merseyside with only one year remaining on his contract.

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The appointment of Andoni Iraola has offered him something he did not have under Arne Slot: a clean slate.

Liverpool are reshaping their attacking options after major squad changes, and pre-season could now determine whether the midfielder becomes part of that rebuild or is sold while the club can still command a reasonable fee.

The coming weeks look crucial for both sides.

Pre-season will decide Liverpool strategy for Elliott

According to Football Insider, Liverpool will give Harvey Elliott the chance to impress Iraola before making a final decision over his future.

The new head coach is prepared to include him next season if he performs well in training and friendly matches, rather than immediately pushing him towards the exit.

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Elliott returned early and began preparatory work with the under-21 squad, showing that he understands the importance of the opportunity.

Iraola has also praised his eagerness and confirmed that he will receive a genuine chance during pre-season, according to Liverpool’s official website.

However, his contract situation adds urgency. A poor pre-season could convince Liverpool to sell rather than risk losing negotiating power as he approaches the final months of his deal.

A fresh start for Elliott could solve a squad problem

Keeping Elliott would be cheaper than signing another creative squad player.

He can operate from the right, as a number ten or in midfield, and his technical quality could suit Iraola’s energetic approach.

The main concern is playing time. Elliott needs regular minutes after a largely wasted year at Villa, and another season spent mainly on the bench would help neither his development nor Liverpool’s planning.

Versatility is useful, but he must show that he can influence matches consistently.

Liverpool should judge him on tactical fit rather than last season’s difficult circumstances. If he performs strongly, a new contract and a clearly defined squad role would make sense.

If not, a permanent transfer is the fairest outcome. Iraola has reopened the door, but Elliott must now prove that he deserves to stay.

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