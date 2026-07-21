Chelsea could pull off one of the smartest deals of the summer after adding an experienced Premier League defender to their centre-back shortlist.



With reinforcements still wanted at Stamford Bridge, the opportunity to sign a proven England international without paying a transfer fee offers an attractive alternative to spending heavily on a younger target.

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The 32-year-old is available after ending a decade-long spell at Manchester City, where he won six Premier League titles and the Champions League.

His injury record will raise concerns, but his performances during England’s run to the 2026 World Cup semi-finals showed that he can still contribute at the highest level.

Chelsea’s interest remains at the consideration stage rather than an advanced negotiation.

Chelsea add John Stones to defensive shortlist

According to The Athletic, Chelsea have added John Stones to the centre-backs being considered as Xabi Alonso looks to strengthen his defence.

The Blues are also working on other options, with Crystal Palace’s Maxence Lacroix among their leading targets, but Stones represents a cheaper and more experienced alternative.

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His Man City contract expired at the end of June, allowing Chelsea to negotiate directly with his representatives.

The Premier League’s official free-agent overview confirmed his departure after ten years at the Etihad and noted that injuries restricted his role during his final campaign.

There is no indication yet that Chelsea have submitted an offer, but his inclusion suggests the club are considering leadership alongside long-term potential.

Competition Titles Seasons/Years Won Premier League 6 2017–18, 2018–19, 2020–21, 2021–22, 2022–23, 2023–24 EFL Cup (League Cup) 5 2017–18, 2018–19, 2019–20, 2020–21, 2025–26 FA Cup 3 2018–19, 2022–23, 2025–26 FA Community Shield 2* 2018, 2019 UEFA Champions League 1 2022–23 UEFA Super Cup 1 2023 FIFA Club World Cup 1 2023

Stones’ honours with Man City

Stones is a low-cost gamble that could work well

The attraction is obvious. Stones is comfortable defending high up the pitch, can step into midfield and understands how to operate in a possession-heavy system.

Those qualities should suit Alonso, while his experience could help guide a young Chelsea squad.

The main risk is availability. Chelsea cannot afford to rely heavily on a defender whose recent seasons have repeatedly been disrupted by injuries. Any agreement would therefore need sensible wages and a contract structured around appearances.

Chelsea should pursue the opportunity, but only as part of a broader defensive plan.

Stones would not be a guaranteed long-term solution, yet he could be an excellent short-term addition.

Signing a six-time champion for free would allow the club to add quality and leadership without using most of its transfer budget.

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