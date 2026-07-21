Man United target Rafael Leao makes a crucial decision on his future

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United may have been handed an important advantage in their search for another elite attacker, with AC Milan’s leading winger reportedly attracted by the possibility of moving to England.



His future at San Siro remains uncertain after a difficult campaign in which questions were raised about his consistency, tactical role and long-term place in the project.

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United have been linked with several attacking options, but this opportunity stands out because it involves a proven performer entering his prime rather than another expensive prospect.

No transfer has been completed, yet his openness to the Premier League gives the Old Trafford club a realistic reason to stay involved.

Premier League preference keeps Man United door open

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Rafael Leao is considering leaving AC Milan and views the Premier League as an attractive destination.

The report claims the Portugal international believes English football could suit his pace, power and direct attacking style, while his relationship with Milan has reached an uncertain stage.

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That preference is significant because a player’s willingness is often the biggest obstacle in a major transfer.

United would still need to agree suitable terms with Milan and convince Leao that their sporting project is the right one.

Why this is a genuine boost for the Red Devils

GOAL previously reported that Man United had identified Leao as a leading option for the left wing and had considered using a player-plus-cash proposal to reduce the cost of a deal.

Although no formal agreement followed, that interest gives the latest development added importance.

Leao would provide explosive ball-carrying, one-against-one quality and a genuine counter-attacking threat.

Those qualities could make United less predictable and give Michael Carrick another match-winner in the final third.

His desire to play in England is a clear boost, but United should still remain disciplined.

Leao’s talent is unquestionable, yet his form and defensive intensity have not always been consistent.

The move would make sense at the right fee and with a clearly defined role, but it should not become another transfer driven mainly by reputation.

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