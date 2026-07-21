Andoni Iraola, Manager of AFC Bournemouth, looks on. (Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images) Michael Carrick, Manager of Manchester United, celebrates victory. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Alex Scott has been linked with a move away from Bournemouth during the summer transfer window.

The 22-year-old had an impressive season with the Cherries, and he has attracted attention from top clubs. According to TEAMtalk, Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea have all made enquiries about the English midfielder, but Bournemouth are unwilling to let him leave.

They have offered him an attractive new contract, but the player has turned it down. The development will come as a huge boost for any club looking to sign the player.

There is no doubt that the 22-year-old has the quality to play for the biggest club in the country, and he could be an asset for all four clubs.

Manchester United need more control and composure in the middle of the park, and Scott certainly fits the profile. However, they have already invested in a couple of central midfielders, and they should look to sign a defensive midfielder first.

At Arsenal, Christian Norgaard is expected to move on due to the lack of playing time and the 22-year-old Premier League midfielder could be the ideal alternative. The opportunity to play for the Premier League champions could be exciting for Scott.

Meanwhile, it is no surprise that Liverpool are interested in him. They need more quality in the middle of the park, and players like Alexis Mac Allister have been linked with an exit. Furthermore, Andoni Iraola worked with Scott at Bournemouth, and it is hardly a surprise that he is keen on a reunion now. The opportunity to play under his former manager once again could be tempting for the young midfielder. It remains to be seen whether Liverpool can get the deal done.

Finally, Chelsea are keeping tabs on him as well. Enzo Fernandez is the only creative central midfielder at the club, and they need more depth in that area. Scott is one of the Premier League’s brightest young midfielders, and he could be an asset for them.