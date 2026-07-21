Manchester United and Arsenal have both received encouragement in their pursuit of Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott after he rejected another attempt from the Cherries to extend his contract.



The 22-year-old remains tied to Bournemouth, so his decision does not automatically mean a summer exit is likely.

However, turning down two proposals suggests he is keeping his options open rather than committing the most important years of his career to the south-coast club.

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United are searching for another midfielder who can provide energy, physicality and ball progression, while Arsenal want greater competition and depth alongside Declan Rice and Martín Zubimendi.

Both clubs now have a stronger reason to test Bournemouth’s determination to keep one of their most valuable players.

Scott turns down contract renewal offer from Bournemouth

According to Fabrizio Romano, Scott and his representatives have informed Bournemouth that they will reject the club’s second contract proposal.

Bournemouth remain determined to keep him and are reportedly willing to insert a release clause into a new agreement.

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However, no breakthrough has been reached, with several leading Premier League clubs continuing to monitor the situation.

The Cherries are not under immediate financial pressure and can still point to his existing contract when demanding a significant fee.

Even so, the failure to secure fresh terms weakens their long-term position because Scott’s value could begin to fall as he moves closer to the end of his deal.

The decision is a boost for Man United and Arsenal

Sports Illustrated reports that Man United and Arsenal are both competing for Scott after his impressive 2025/26 campaign, during which he established himself as one of Bournemouth’s most complete midfielders.

His contract decision is a clear boost because it signals that he may be prepared to consider a bigger move.

United could offer an important role in their midfield rebuild and Champions League football, while Arsenal can provide the chance to compete for major trophies immediately.

Scott’s ability to carry the ball, escape pressure and contribute defensively would suit both teams.

United may have the greater need, but Arsenal currently offer the more stable sporting project.

Neither club should assume Bournemouth will sell cheaply. However, rejecting another extension has opened a door that previously looked firmly closed, and a serious offer could now force the Cherries into a difficult decision.

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