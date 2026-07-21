Man United struggle in pursuit of £70m winger due to their inability to offload Rashford

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s search for another left-sided attacker has become more complicated, with Aston Villa also showing interest in Everton’s Iliman Ndiaye.



The Senegal international is admired at Old Trafford, but United cannot currently push ahead because Marcus Rashford remains on their books.

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That delay could prove costly. Villa have already made contact, while Everton are expected to demand a substantial fee for one of their most important attackers.

Ndiaye scored six goals and supplied three assists in 32 Premier League appearances last season, although those numbers do not fully reflect his dribbling, work rate and ability to carry the ball through pressure.

The race remains open, but United may need an outgoing transfer before becoming serious contenders.

Man United interest held up by Rashford situation

According to Fabrizio Romano, speaking on YouTube, Man United like Ndiaye, but their interest is not progressing because Rashford’s future has yet to be resolved.

Romano added that several clubs have contacted Everton and that Aston Villa held conversations a few weeks ago.

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United’s position is understandable. Adding another expensive left-sided forward while Rashford remains would increase the wage bill and create further competition in the same area.

However, waiting for a sale gives Villa and other interested clubs more time to build relationships with Everton and the player’s representatives.

Everton are in no rush to sell, meaning any buyer must present a strong financial offer and a convincing sporting plan.

Is Ndiaye a major gamble for £70m?

A previous CaughtOffside report claimed Everton could value Ndiaye at around £70 million.

That figure would turn an attractive transfer into a major investment, particularly for a player whose value comes from his overall influence rather than elite scoring numbers.

From United’s perspective, his versatility, intensity and direct running would suit Michael Carrick’s attack.

Villa can also offer an important role following changes to their forward line, so they should not be treated as minor competition.

United should resolve Rashford’s future quickly and then test Everton with a disciplined offer.

Ndiaye would improve the squad, but £70 million feels excessive.

If Everton refuse to negotiate, United should move towards a cheaper alternative rather than allowing another drawn-out transfer saga to dictate the final weeks of their window.

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