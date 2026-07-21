(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United are now stepping up their efforts to sign the Paraguay goalkeeper Orlando Gill.

The 26-year-old did quite well in the World Cup and played a key role in eliminating Germany in the penalty shootout. His performance has attracted the attention of the Premier League club, and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done.

According to a report from RTI Esporte, Manchester United are working behind the scenes in order to sign the San Lorenzo goalkeeper. They have been tracking the 26-year-old for a few months, and they have now made their first contact to sign the player.

Adding another goalkeeper is a priority for Manchester United. Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir have no future at the club, and Manchester United need a quality backup to Senne Lammens.

The Paraguay International has shown his quality at the international level, and he has the ability to succeed in the Premier League as well. The opportunity to play for one of the world’s biggest clubs will be exciting.

He has a £17 million release clause in his contract, but he could be sold for around £8.5 million. Manchester United certainly have the financial resources to get the deal done, and the asking price is quite nominal as well. He has a contract with San Lorenzo until December 2027, and they will not want to lose him for free next year. It would be ideal for them to cash in on the player right now.

It remains to be seen with Manchester United. Follow up on the contact with an official offer now. Convincing the goalkeeper will not be difficult for them, and they also have the resources to meet the asking price. It is fair to assume that a deal could be done soon.