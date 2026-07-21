Michael Carrick, Head Coach of Manchester United, shows appreciation to the fans following the team's victory in the Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester United at Emirates Stadium on January 25, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

AS Roma midfielder Manu Kone continues to attract a lot of interest from the Premier League.

According to LaRoma24, Arsenal and Liverpool have already made enquiries for the 25-year-old midfielder, and Manchester United are in contact with his agent regarding a potential move.

The player will cost around €60 million after an impressive World Cup campaign, and Manchester United are very interested in signing the player. They are in constant contact with the representatives, and Kone would be open to moving to the Premier League if the right opportunity presents itself.

Manchester United need more physicality and defensive steel in the middle of the park, and he could be ideal for them. They have already signed Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans. It is clear that improving the midfield unit is a top priority for them this summer.

Similarly, Arsenal and Liverpool need more quality in the middle of the park. The French international has the physicality and technical attributes for English football, and he could be an asset for both clubs. He will help them control the tempo of the game and keep possession. He has the physicality and tactical discipline to help them defensively as well.

The €60 million asking price is quite high, and that could complicate matters for any club hoping to sign the player. It remains to be seen whether the Italian outfit is prepared to lower their demands and accept a reasonable fee.

All three Premier League clubs have the financial muscle to get the deal done, but they will not want to go over the odds. They need to improve multiple areas of the squad, and they will be cautious about paying a premium.