Rogers appears to take a sly dig at Arsenal in his first interview as a Chelsea player

Image via: Chelsea website

Chelsea’s record-breaking new arrival has made an immediate impact away from the pitch by describing the Blues as the biggest club in London during his first interview after completing a £117 million move from Aston Villa.



The comment was always likely to generate debate, but the circumstances surrounding the transfer give it extra meaning.

Arsenal had made Morgan Rogers their priority attacking target and carried out significant work in an attempt to bring him to the Emirates.

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Chelsea eventually moved more decisively, met Villa’s demands and secured his signature.

Rogers did not directly mention Arsenal, so it would be unfair to claim that the comment was definitely aimed at them.

However, after choosing Chelsea over strong interest from their London rivals, his words can reasonably be interpreted as a subtle dig.

Rogers makes bold statement after Chelsea move

Rogers joined Chelsea for a British-record £117 million and signed a six-year contract containing an option for an additional season.

During his first interview, he said: “I’m happy to join the BIGGEST club in London”, as reported by the official Chelsea website.

The emphasis placed on “biggest” makes the statement sound stronger than the usual praise offered by a new signing.

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Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham supporters regularly debate which club holds the greatest status in the capital, so the remark was guaranteed to provoke a reaction.

It also allows Chelsea to present the transfer as evidence of their pulling power after beating a direct rival to one of the window’s most wanted attackers.

Why Arsenal supporters may view it as a dig

Rogers was Arsenal’s number-one forward target before Chelsea reached an agreement with Villa.

The Gunners were interested but refused to match the eventual £117 million price.

That context is why his comment could be viewed as a sly dig. Only days after rejecting the opportunity to join Arsenal, Rogers publicly placed the Blues above every other London club.

It was probably designed primarily to excite Chelsea supporters rather than insult Arsenal.

Still, Rogers will have understood how the words would be received.

The quote has created an entertaining rivalry storyline, but performances will matter more.

At a record fee, he must now justify Chelsea’s confidence with goals, creativity and success on the pitch.

Chelsea willing to pay £60m for another English prospect after Rogers deal