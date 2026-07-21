Alejandro Garnacho reacts after Chelsea's defeat to Bayern Munich (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Alejandro Garnacho has been linked with a move away from Chelsea, and Aston Villa are looking to sign him.

According to a report from The Athletic, the West Midlands club is in advanced talks to sign the 22-year-old attacker. Garnacho will join Aston Villa on loan with a conditional option to buy.

It remains to be seen whether Aston Villa can wrap up the move in the coming days. Aston Villa manager Unai Emery is reported to admire the South American attacker. He was interested in signing the player before he joined Manchester United.

The move to Chelsea has not worked out for Garnacho, and he scored just eight goals last season. He started in 22 matches across all competitions, and it is clear that he is not a key player for Chelsea. The Blues will be hoping to get rid of him and bring in a quality upgrade.

It will be interesting to see if he can bounce back strongly with Villa. They have a competitive team and a quality manager. They will be competing in the UEFA Champions League next season. They need more depth in the attack, and the versatile attack would be ideal for them if he manages to rediscover his form and confidence.

Garnacho certainly has the technical attributes to develop into a top-class player, but he needs to iron out his inconsistency. There have been questions regarding his conduct as well, and he will need to improve in that regard if he wants to improve as a player.

Signing the player on loan with an option to buy would be a wise decision from Aston Villa. If he manages to impress, they will be able to secure his signature next summer.