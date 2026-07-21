Morgan Rogers explains reason behind him choosing Chelsea over other clubs

Image via: Chelsea website.

Chelsea’s latest record-breaking arrival has revealed that conversations with Xabi Alonso played a major role in convincing him to move to Stamford Bridge.



The England international joined from Aston Villa in a £117 million deal, despite Arsenal previously making him one of their main attacking targets.

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For Morgan Rogers, the decision appears to have been about more than money or status. He wanted a clear understanding of how Chelsea’s new manager intends to play and where he would fit within the system.

His comments suggest Alonso’s tactical pitch was one of Chelsea’s strongest weapons during negotiations.

The challenge now is turning that early excitement into a successful partnership on the pitch.

Alonso’s vision proved decisive for Morgan Rogers

According to Rogers in his first interview as a Chelsea player, his discussions with Alonso helped convince him that Stamford Bridge was the right destination.

“I’ve had a few conversations with him and I think it’s important for me to be here that I need to understand what the manager’s like, how he is and how he wants to operate.

“It very much fits with the way I see the game, the way I want to play, and the way I want to be me, and be free and express myself. Him being a part of that was a massive factor in me being here.”

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Alonso has already spoken about creating a clear identity and getting the best from every member of the squad.

In his official interview with Chelsea, the Spaniard stressed the importance of good decisions, a strong culture and collective commitment.

Freedom under Alonso could unlock Rogers at Chelsea

The comments offer an early clue about how Chelsea plan to use their new attacker.

Rogers could fit into Alonso’s system following his £117 million move, with his versatility allowing him to operate from the left or in a central attacking role.

That flexibility is valuable, but Rogers’ words suggest he has not joined simply to become a utility player. He wants the freedom to carry the ball, attack defenders and express himself in the final third.

Alonso’s personal involvement could prove crucial. Expensive signings often struggle when their role is unclear, but Rogers appears to have received a detailed tactical plan before agreeing to the move.

The price will create immediate pressure, yet a manager who genuinely understands his strengths gives him a better chance of succeeding.

Chelsea have not only purchased talent, they have signed a player who already believes in the new coach’s football.

Morgan Rogers appears to take a sly dig at Arsenal in his first interview as a Chelsea player