(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Chelsea are stepping up their search for a new centre-back, with Crystal Palace defender Maxence Lacroix emerging as the leading option.



The Blues want more pace, physicality and Premier League experience in a defence that could undergo further changes before the transfer window closes.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

The move fits Chelsea’s wider summer strategy. After raising money through player sales, the club have room to invest again, but Palace are unlikely to make negotiations easy.

Lacroix has become an important figure at Selhurst Park, while his appearances for France at the World Cup have further strengthened his reputation.

Talks remain active rather than complete, but the player’s willingness to join Chelsea gives the potential deal genuine momentum.

Chelsea continue talks with Palace and player’s camp

According to Fabrizio Romano on X, Chelsea are negotiating with Crystal Palace and Lacroix’s representatives, with the French defender now viewed as their priority centre-back target.

Romano added that the player is keen on moving to Stamford Bridge and described the deal as still on.

That matters because personal approval is often one of the biggest hurdles in a major transfer.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Chelsea do not need to convince Lacroix about the project; their main challenge is agreeing a fee with Palace. The Eagles have strong leverage and are under no pressure to accept a reduced offer.

Sky Sports reports that Palace want more than the £55 million Tottenham recently paid for Jan Paul van Hecke.

Chelsea are specifically looking for a physically imposing defender who already understands the demands of the Premier League.

The deal makes sense at the right price

From a football perspective, Lacroix looks like a sensible target.

His recovery speed would suit a side expected to defend high up the pitch, while his strength and Premier League experience reduce some of the risk attached to signing a younger defender from abroad.

The bigger question is value. Paying above £55 million would be a serious commitment, especially when Chelsea already have several senior centre-backs.

However, possible departures involving Trevoh Chalobah, Benoît Badiashile or Axel Disasi could create squad space and financial justification.

Chelsea should push to complete the deal, but only at a disciplined price.

Lacroix could improve the starting eleven immediately, yet Palace’s valuation must not turn a logical and well-targeted transfer into an unnecessarily expensive one.

Arsenal begin talks for £77m-rated winger after identifying attacking priority