Arsenal make groundbreaking progress in their pursuit of striker Julian Alvarez

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Arsenal may have been presented with a rare opportunity to complete one of the summer’s biggest transfers after Atlético Madrid indicated that they would consider selling their leading forward to the Premier League champions.



The situation remains complicated because Barcelona are still believed to be the player’s preferred destination, while Real Madrid could also become an option if he stays in Spain.

Atlético, however, have little interest in strengthening either of their domestic rivals, which could place Arsenal in a surprisingly strong position.

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Paris Saint-Germain have previously monitored the situation, but their interest has not developed into a formal offer.

Arsenal’s biggest challenges appear to be convincing the player to leave Spain and finding a fee that Atlético consider acceptable.

Atletico ready to approve transfer to Arsenal

Sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside that Atlético have told Julián Álvarez’s representatives that they could sanction a transfer to Arsenal this summer.

Sporting director Andrea Berta has also held direct talks with the striker, who would be open to returning to the Premier League.

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Arsenal should not face major difficulties negotiating with Atlético if Álvarez decides to move abroad. The Spanish club would rather sell to an English side than help Barcelona or city rivals Real Madrid strengthen their attacks.

However, Álvarez’s preference for Barcelona remains a significant obstacle.

A transfer valued at more than €200 million also appears unrealistic, meaning Atlético may eventually need to lower their expectations if they genuinely intend to approve his departure.

Gunners have an opportunity to pull off a statement signing

From a tactical perspective, Álvarez would be an outstanding fit.

His pressing, intelligent movement and ability to play centrally or behind another striker would provide Mikel Arteta with greater flexibility in major matches.

Arsenal should pursue the deal seriously without allowing Atlético to dictate an unreasonable price.

Their advantage is clear: they are wealthy, ambitious and do not represent a direct domestic threat.

Yet the player must actively choose the project.

If Arsenal can secure that commitment, Atlético’s reluctance to sell within Spain could become the decisive factor.

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