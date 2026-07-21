The Lewis Family dropped a statement at the end of May promising serious investment in the playing squad, and most of us just sighed, expecting the usual administrative foot-dragging that defined years of catastrophic recruitment. But after consecutive 17th-place finishes (the kind of soul-crushing seasons where you find yourself genuinely tracking relegation math in April) Spurs are suddenly acting like a financial powerhouse. They are closing in on an £85million club-record deal for Mateus Fernandes, completely outmuscling Manchester United in the process.

It’s a staggering amount of money for a team that only secured Premier League survival on the final day of last season. If you glance at the sports betting data, you can see the narrative shifting, but throwing nine figures at a midfield rewrite feels like a very expensive way to paper over some incredibly deep structural cracks. It might work. Then again, titles aren’t won in June, as Liverpool found out last term after heavy summer spending resulted in absolutely nothing.

De Zerbi’s Obsession with the Engine Room

Lucas Bergvall is already looking at other options because he can clearly see the writing on the wall. Roberto De Zerbi wants to construct an entirely new tactical identity from scratch, meaning the existing options are being pushed toward the exit or the bench. The imminent arrival of Fernandes is meant to be just the starting point, with Newcastle’s Sandro Tonali still firmly in the manager’s crosshairs despite an initial bid being flatly rejected. Spending over £90million on a single 26-year-old midfielder sounds like total madness to fans like Lawrence, who rightly point out that one expensive signing won’t cure a squad that spent two years circling the drain. What you end up with is a massive logistical headache of bedding in half a dozen high-profile personalities simultaneously.

We can look at the moving parts De Zerbi is trying to assemble. There’s Mateus Fernandes, the £85m headliner who chose north London over Old Trafford after a frantic financial bidding war. Jan Paul van Hecke is a £52m defensive addition brought in to ensure the team stops conceding comical goals, while Marcos Senesi and Andy Robertson arrived on free transfers to bring some much-needed top-flight survival instinct to a fragile dressing room. Finally, Sandro Tonali is the ultimate target to complete the overhaul, provided the board can find another £90m to convince Newcastle to part with him.

Papering Over the Gaping Modern Cracks

If we think back to last summer, the club took until July 10 just to sign Mohammed Kudus from West Ham, before completely missing out on prime targets like Morgan Gibbs-White and Eberechi Eze. They ended up panic-buying Xavi Simons at the tail end of August. That chaotic, reactive approach is exactly how you end up playing for your top-flight life on the final day of the season. The aggressive nature of this window is a welcome change, sure, but shifting the entire financial weight of the club into central midfield ignores the glaring issues out wide and up front. Fan feedback is a mixed bag of desperation and wild ambition, with people shouting for Adam Wharton’s forward passing, Alex Scott’s loyalty, Conor Gallagher’s work rate, and Bruno Guimaraes’s elite steel. It’s a chaotic shopping list that reveals a deeper truth: that nobody actually knows what the optimal blueprint is.

Panic-buying players is a mistake the Lewis family seems utterly desperate to avoid repeating this time around.

They are chasing Manchester City winger Savinho to add some desperately needed quality in attack, meaning the total bill is easily eclipsing the £200million mark. The current market presents a rare, chaotic loophole with rivals like Liverpool and Chelsea navigating massive managerial transitions. It’s a gamble. If De Zerbi can instantly blend these expensive pieces, Spurs might look like a proper football club again. If he fails, they will have spent an absolute fortune to find out that a shiny new midfield can’t save a fundamentally broken machine.