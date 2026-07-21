Why Arsenal actually walked away from a deal for Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images For Premier League)

Arsenal’s failed pursuit of Aston Villa’s leading attacker was not caused by a lack of interest or preparation.



The Premier League champions had made the 23-year-old a clear priority, with Mikel Arteta and several members of the squad reportedly involved in persuading him that north London was the right destination.

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Arteta believed the England international could add power, creativity and greater unpredictability across Arsenal’s frontline.

However, the club’s admiration always came with a financial limit. While Chelsea were willing to meet Villa’s demands, Arsenal decided that the gap between their own valuation and the final price was simply too large.

Chelsea have agreed a British-record £117 million deal, leaving Arsenal to pursue alternative attacking targets.

Arsenal refused to go beyond their valuation

According to The Athletic, Morgan Rogers was Arsenal’s main target and the club completed extensive background work before attempting to move forward.

Arteta viewed him as someone capable of bringing a different dimension to the attack, while the player was also the subject of a charm offensive from Arsenal figures.

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Despite that effort, the Gunners placed his value at £80 million and were unwilling to exceed it.

Villa wanted a record-breaking fee for a British player, and when Arsenal were given the opportunity to match Chelsea’s £117 million agreement, they chose not to do so.

That decision allowed Chelsea to move decisively and win the race after presenting Rogers with a clear role in their new project.

Gunners were right to walk away from the deal

Sky Sports confirmed that Chelsea agreed the club-record deal after Arsenal had identified Rogers as their leading forward target.

He would have suited Arsenal. His strength, ball-carrying and ability to operate centrally or from the left could have added another match-winner to Arteta’s squad.

However, a £37 million difference between Arsenal’s valuation and Chelsea’s offer is too significant to ignore. Arsenal were right to remain disciplined.

Missing a priority target is disappointing, but paying considerably more than the club believes a player is worth can damage future negotiations and restrict spending elsewhere.

The real test is what comes next. Arsenal’s decision will only look smart if they quickly secure an alternative who improves the attack without forcing the club into another inflated bidding contest.

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