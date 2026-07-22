£75m Arsenal transfer could mean the end of fan favourite due to contract situation

Martin Odegaard applauds the Arsenal fans (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Arsenal are preparing a third offer for Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle, and there could be downstream effects from that move.

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There’s been a lot of talk this summer about Arsenal’s interest in Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

Reports today from various sources claimed that the Gunners were set to offer Newcastle a third offer, at £75m, to try and persuade them to sell. It won’t be easy, as the Magpies have already lost Sandro Tonali to a Premier League rival this summer.

If they get the deal done, it could mean big knock on effects, perhaps this summer or perhaps in windows to come.

Odegaard could be the victim of Arsenal midfield reshuffle

TeamTalk speculate that it could signal the end of Martin Odegaard’s time at the club. The Norway star has been a cornerstone of Mikel Arteta’s revolution at the Emirates, and has been the captain for several years.

He had an injury hit season, and was criticised for some of his performances when he was on the pitch. However he was back to his best with Norway at the World Cup.

Arsenal and Arteta would likely rather keep Odegaard then lose him. But with the 27 year old’s contract coming to an end in two years, there will come a crunch point where a sale is the only option.

It still feels more likely theres a new contract than a sale – but if not progress is made on that front, a departure becomes more and more likely as the months go by.

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