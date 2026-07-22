Arsenal convinced £70m bid will land them key midfield superstar to help defend Premier League title

Newcastle's Bruno Guimaraes in action (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Arsenal continue to push to sign Bruno Guimaraes, despite being knocked back several times in their pursuit.

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Newcastle have been forced into a few major sales already this summer, and the pain might not be over yet for the Magpies.

A report from TeamTalk today indicates that the pressure is on from Arsenal ,who want to secure a key figure from the Magpies team. They have had two bids rejected already, but aren’t letting that put them off. The 28 year old is their “top target in central midfield,” and despite Newcastle’s resistance the Gunners clearly feel that the Brazilian can yet be prised away.

Arsenal ready for third bid of more than £70m for Brazil midfielder

Insider Ben Jacobs had all the details on the latest bid from the Gunners.

He said that, after bids of £55m and £65m were rejected, Mikel Arteta’s team were convinced that the third time would be the charm.

“Arsenal plan to bid again for Bruno Guimarães, as reported this morning,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Although Newcastle deny direct formal talks to date, Arsenal are accelerating their interest.

“Last offer, via intermediaries, was as high as £65m. Arsenal expected to go north of £70m, and broad terms are already in place with Guimarães. Newcastle sources insist they want to keep Guimarães. One other Premier League club has made a recent enquiry as well on the player side.”

Having already lost Sandro Tonali, Newcastle would be accepting a total rebuild of the first team should they let Bruno go. However, a fresh start may be what this group needs after a tough season.

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