Excl: Newcastle working to replace Arsenal transfer target, but Man Utd could throw spanner in the works

Hugo Larsson of Eintracht Frankfurt (Photo by Inaki Esnaola/Getty Images)

Arsenal’s pursuit of Bruno Guimaraes may have been handed a boost by the fact that Newcastle United are working to replace him with Hugo Larsson.

Sources with close links to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside that Newcastle are “intensifying” their interest in Larsson as they look to strengthen in midfield this summer.

The Magpies are well aware of Arsenal’s desire to sign Guimaraes, and the Brazil international has also indicated that he wants to be allowed to complete the move.

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Having already endured a difficult summer with the sales of Sandro Tonali and Anthony Gordon, Newcastle will no doubt be keen to avoid another high-profile departure.

Still, sources suggest there is an acceptance that Guimaraes will end up leaving, and the club want to have a replacement lined up.

Sources on Newcastle replacing Bruno Guimaraes with Hugo Larsson

“Newcastle are intensifying their interest in Hugo Larsson in the wake of Arsenal preparing a new bid for Bruno Guimaraes,” one source explained.

“Despite what’s being reported, Arsenal are really pushing for Guimaraes, and Newcastle recognise that the player also wants to go. As long as the price is right, they’re not going to stand in his way.

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“Larsson is a profile they really like, so that’s one to watch.”

The problem for Newcastle, and arguably for Arsenal too, is that Manchester United are also really keen on Larsson.

Could Man United spoil Arsenal’s transfer plans?

It’s possible that we see a scenario where United swoop in for Larsson, preventing Newcastle from signing their ideal Guimaraes replacement.

Were that to happen, the Gunners would have to hope that NUFC find an alternative, or else it could really derail their move for Guimaraes.

Larsson looks like a player with a big future, and his presence could make sense for the Red Devils right now as they continue to chase a third midfield signing.

Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos have already joined, but with Casemiro leaving and Manuel Ugarte injured, there could be room for one more signing like Larsson to come in and have a key role as well.