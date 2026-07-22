William Saliba in action for Arsenal (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Arsenal centre-back William Saliba is reportedly facing a few months out, but it seems he won’t be undergoing surgery on his back injury.

The 25-year-old has been a hugely important player for the Gunners in the last few years, helping them win the Premier League title last season as well as reach the Champions League final.

Saliba also shone for the French national team this summer as they made it to the World Cup semi-finals, though he had to go off after suddenly feeling a lot of pain in that defeat to Spain.

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According to L’Equipe, it seems Arsenal and Saliba have decided not to go ahead with surgery, but the problem remains and will likely keep him out for the start of the 2026/27 season.

For now, there’s not much more specific information than that, with Saliba simply expected to be out for ‘months’.

Arsenal need to react to William Saliba injury blow

Arsenal surely need to do something in the transfer market to help them replace Saliba, whose absence will surely be felt.

The France international is one of the very best players in the world in his position, and although the likes of Cristhian Mosquera, Jurrien Timber, Ben White, Piero Hincapie, and Riccardo Calafiori can all fill in alongside Gabriel Magalhaes, it’s quite a significant dip in quality.

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Our information is that Arsenal have been stepping up their search for a replacement for Saliba, with Ezri Konsa one of the names on the Gunners’ agenda.

Whoever AFC end up getting, they surely can’t just rely on their current squad to fill in for Saliba, unless it turns out that he isn’t out for as long as is currently expected.

There will hopefully be further clarity on this soon so that Arsenal can work out their plans and act accordingly.