Julian Alvarez in action in the World Cup final (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Arsenal could still be one to watch in the race for the transfer of Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez, according to Ben Jacobs.

The Argentina international has shone during his time at Atletico, having also previously shown what he can do in the Premier League, albeit as more of a squad player during his time at Manchester City.

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Arsenal brought in Viktor Gyokeres last summer, but there are some question marks about the Sweden international after his first season at the Emirates Stadium, and many fans would probably see Alvarez as an upgrade.

See below for the latest details on this complicated saga, as Jacobs (via afcstuff) insists Arsenal could still be there if there’s even the slightest chance of snapping up Alvarez…

? @JacobsBen: “Julian Alvarez is the dream target for Arsenal. His release clause is €500m, but my information is that there are provisions for certain Champions League clubs to do it cheaper, but cheaper is still probably out of the price range of all clubs.” “Even if it was… pic.twitter.com/dz2mIxqfSr — afcstuff (@afcstuff) July 22, 2026

Julian Alvarez to Arsenal saga may not be over yet, according to Ben Jacobs

“Julian Alvarez is the dream target for Arsenal. His release clause is €500m, but my information is that there are provisions for certain Champions League clubs to do it cheaper, but cheaper is still probably out of the price range of all clubs,” Jacobs said.

“Even if it was in & around €150m under set provisions, you’ve got to pay the taxes as well – which is why nobody is really looking at triggering the release clause, but Andrea Berta will know the ins & outs of that deal because he brought him to Atletico.

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“Maybe Alvarez stays at Atletico, maybe Barcelona come back in, but don’t rule out Arsenal. If there’s a 1% chance of Alvarez moving to the Emirates Stadium, Arsenal will move.”

Arsenal’s summer so far

Arsenal supporters could probably do with a signing of this calibre to give them a bit of a lift after a difficult start to this summer’s transfer window.

The only confirmed new arrival so far has been backup goalkeeper Illan Meslier, while Leandro Trossard has left to join Besiktas.

AFC may have won the Premier League title last season, but they were beaten in the Champions League final, so there’s always room for improvement.

Alvarez looks like he could be ideal to give Mikel Arteta’s side more variety in attack, while they also surely need to find an alternative to Morgan Rogers after he ended up joining Chelsea instead.