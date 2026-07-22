After Morgan Rogers, another Arsenal transfer target is keen to join Chelsea

Alex Scott in action for Bournemouth against Manchester City (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Chelsea have confirmed the signing of Morgan Rogers and are now after another of Arsenal’s targets in the form of Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott.

Rogers decided to join Chelsea over Arsenal, with the England international talking up the Blues as the biggest club in London after his arrival.

Perhaps Scott now sees things in a similar way as he looks to get a move to Stamford Bridge amid Chelsea’s interest, according to the Evening Standard.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

The report suggests it could be a boost for Chelsea that Scott is keen to get the move, despite their initial £64m bid to Bournemouth being rejected.

Arsenal have also enquired about Scott this summer and been told that he’s not for sale, so what next?

Alex Scott keen on Chelsea transfer

It makes sense that Bournemouth don’t want to sell such an important player, but it’s also reasonable for a talent like Scott to be tempted when bigger names come calling.

Even if the Cherries have European football to look forward to next season (unlike Chelsea), there’s no doubt that he’d be on more money if he got the move to west London, where he might also feel he has a better chance of success in the long term.

This is not a vintage Chelsea side, but they will feel that they can keep on improving as their top young players gain more experience, while new manager Xabi Alonso looks like an exciting appointment.

Will Arsenal swoop for Alex Scott?

Arsenal might not proceed with Scott if he’s keen on this Chelsea deal going through, as they’ll surely only want players who are 100% committed to their project.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

The 22-year-old could be a fine addition to Mikel Arteta’s midfield, but there are also other good options out there.

Bruno Guimaraes continues to be linked with Arsenal by the Sun and others, and the Brazil international is the more proven and ready-to-go option than Scott anyway.

Looking at the data above, it seems clear that the two are actually quite different players, and that Scott might be decent alternative to Declan Rice for his defensive work, whereas Guimaraes can bring that extra creativity and quality going forward to give the Gunners a new dimension for next season.