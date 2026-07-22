(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Chelsea are open to selling Enzo Fernandez if their £120m valuation is met, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs.

The Blues continue to evaluate their midfield composition ahead of the upcoming campaign, leaving the door slightly ajar for a potential marquee exit this summer.

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Chelsea’s midfielder hunt continues after Alex Scott bid is rejected

Chelsea are now exploring options in the midfield market and recently saw a ambitious £64m bid for Bournemouth’s Alex Scott turned down as per Jacobs.

Despite their search for central reinforcements, the potential arrival of another midfielder does not automatically guarantee Fernandez’s departure.

Stamford Bridge officials remain entirely open to agreeing a new extended contract with the 25-year-old Argentina international, who remains under contract until 2032.

Head coach Xabi Alonso has also publicly expressed his desire to work with the World Cup winner.

However, Chelsea’s financial stance is firm: if a prospective buyer matches their £120m valuation, the club will allow Fernandez to leave during the current window.

Chelsea are exploring the midfield market after seeing a £64m bid for Alex Scott rejected, as exclusively revaled. Another midfielder arriving is not a guarantee Enzo Fernandez will be sold. #CFC remain open to Fernandez signing a new contract, but if the club’s £120m valuation met an exit is possible this summer.

Chelsea are exploring the midfield market after seeing a £64m bid for Alex Scott rejected, as exclusively revaled. Another midfielder arriving is not a guarantee Enzo Fernandez will be sold. #CFC remain open to Fernandez signing a new contract, but if the club's £120m valuation… pic.twitter.com/gjZ79c8iqx — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) July 22, 2026

Enzo Fernandez has been strongly linked with a move away

The midfielder’s future has been the subject of relentless speculation in recent months, with Real Madrid frequently mooted as a potential destination.

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Reports surfaced that Fernandez’s representatives had explored possible exit routes away from London, with the Santiago Bernabeu cited as his ideal target.

While Real Madrid issued an official statement denying any active negotiations for the player, rumors have persisted following Fernandez’s impressive individual performances at the World Cup in North America.

Atletico Madrid are also linked with a move for him, with reports suggesting that they are ready to sell star striker Julian Alvarez in order to fund a move for Fernandez.

Furthermore, with PSG and Bayern Munich monitoring elite midfield talent across Europe, Chelsea’s strict £120m threshold ensures that only a select few continental giants could realistically execute a deal should negotiations materialise before deadline day.