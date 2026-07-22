Chelsea set £25m asking price for defender who has shown his Premier League level

Axel Disasi in action for Chelsea last season (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Axel Disasi is close to a Chelsea exit as the Blues look to continue a successful summer of selling in the market.

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After a slow period during the World Cup, Chelsea are back to their old tricks in the transfer market, and things have got seriously busy in the last few days.

At the end of last week, a record-breakingly massive deal to sign Morgan Rogers appeared out of nowhere. They’ve already followed that up with an offsetting move that sends Alejandro Garnacho to Villa park in return. And there’s a lot more to come. Ben Jacobs has been giving out some information about one of the players at the top of the “for sale” list.

Chelsea set reasonable asking price for solid defender

Axel Disasi has been up for sale for three summers in a row now. It’s been a struggle – two years in a row the Blues failed and were forced to loan him out mid-season. Now they’re hopeful they will find a permanent solution because they’ve amortised enough of his contract to be able to offer him out for a reasonable price.

Jacobs say the Blues want £25m (plus add-ons) for the central defender, who showed with West Ham in the season just gone that he’s a really solid box defender.

Both Roma and AC Milan are said to have “enquired” about the former Monaco man – although it’s hard to imagine them paying the full amount Chelsea want.

With a bit of negotiation, common ground can certainly be found.

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