Chelsea try to flog one goal striker to balance books after record breaking Morgan Rogers deal

Liam Delap in Chelsea's pre-match warm-up (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liam Delap could be on his way out of Chelsea just a year after signing for the Blues. Aston Vill have been offered him.

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Chelsea have spent big on Morgan Rogers, and now they’re trying to recoup some of that cash.

The £117m deal to bring the England attacker to Stamford Bridge is done, and he was presented as a Blue today. Now the club are getting down to work trying to offset that fee. The name we’ve heard most about is Alejandro Garnacho – multiple sources were yesterday reporting that his move to Villa on loan with a future purchase clause was almost done.

But he might not be the only Chelsea player heading to Villa Park this summer.

Alonso already spurned Delap; Chelsea try to flog to Villa

Football Fancast this morning report that Liam Delap has been offered to Villa as well. Apparently new manager Xabi Alonso “wants the forward out” and believes he’s “surplus to requirements” after less than two weeks training with him.

After scoring just one Premier League goal last season, Delap is a tough sale. But Chelsea can consider doing a similar operation to the Garnacho move – giving Villa a loan with a clause that makes the deal permanent if Delap does well enough.

He signed from Ipswich for £30m a year ago, and Chelsea would be pretty happy to just get that money back and move on. That may prove hard to do, and a loan where he finds some form and scores some goals might actually be the smart play for them in the long run.

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