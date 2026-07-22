John Stones lining up for England (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Chelsea have reportedly been in contact again with England defender John Stones as they consider a free transfer swoop for him this summer.

Stones recently left Manchester City and is looking for a new club, and one imagines he might be able to focus on his future more now that his World Cup participation with England is over.

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According to Simon Phillips, Chelsea had some contact with Stones earlier in the summer, and he wasn’t ready to discuss his future at that point, though the Blues have now been in touch again and are waiting for a response.

Chelsea could do with adding more quality and experience to their defence, with the west Londoners seeming to miss the presence of Thiago Silva back there to help this largely youthful squad at Stamford Bridge.

Stones could be an ideal low-cost option for CFC, so what’s the latest on this saga?

Latest info on John Stones to Chelsea

Posting on his Substack, Phillips said: “Chelsea approached Stones early on in the summer, but at this moment they got the impression that the defender was just keeping his options open at that time and waiting to see what clubs came in. It wasn’t a rejection as such, more of a ‘I’m not making any decisions yet’, and Chelsea stepped away.

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“Chelsea then ‘paused’ their interest in Stones to allow him some time and to concentrate on the World Cup, but they have now got back in touch with his people to see if a move to Chelsea is possible.

“Now, I am waiting to hear what his latest response is to this, but there is some belief now that he might be more open to making the move to Chelsea this summer, with Xabi Alonso once again being a big factor.”

This sounds pretty positive for Chelsea, but with Stones being a free agent, that could mean other clubs could also easily enter the conversation.

Who else has been linked with John Stones?

Stones has also been mentioned as someone Arsenal are keen on as cover for the injured William Saliba, as per a recent report from the Irish Sun.

We have also previously received exclusive information about Stones being on the radar of European giants such as Juventus, AC Milan, and Bayern Munich.

With perhaps a lot of suitors, it makes sense that the 32-year-old is taking his time over a decision this summer.