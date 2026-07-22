(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Chelsea are confident a deal can be reached with Crystal Palace for Maxence Lacroix as per Fabrizio Romano.

The Blues are aggressively pursuing defensive reinforcements this summer, identifying the French center-back as their primary defensive target.

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Fabrizio Romano’s update on Maxence Lacroix

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano took to social media platform X to deliver the latest update on negotiations between the two London clubs:

“Negotiations continue between Chelsea and Crystal Palace for Maxence Lacroix. #CFC confident to agree on deal as Lacroix wants the move; clubs in direct contact to find solution and get it done.”

?? Negotiations continue between Chelsea and Crystal Palace for Maxence Lacroix.#CFC confident to agree on deal as Lacroix wants the move; clubs in direct contact to find solution and get it done. pic.twitter.com/oNUCmvV0ZW — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 22, 2026

The 26-year-old defender has enjoyed a stellar spell at Selhurst Park, earning international recognition with France following his performances across domestic and European competitions.

New Chelsea head coach Xabi Alonso views Lacroix’s pace, physical dominance, and composure in possession as ideal fits for his high-line tactical setup.

Lacroix is keen on a switch to Stamford Bridge and has already agreed personal terms. The only thing left now is for the two clubs to come to an agreement over the fee.

Chelsea transfers so far this summer

The potential arrival of Lacroix represents another major piece in Chelsea’s ambitious summer overhaul.

Under the leadership of BlueCo and Xabi Alonso, the Blues have already executed marquee moves to reshape their squad for the upcoming campaign.

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Chelsea completed the landmark £117m British-record signing of attacking midfielder Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa.

In addition, highly-rated Italian full-back Marco Palestra joined from Atalanta, while Portuguese teenage sensation Geovany Quenda officially arrived following a deal pre-agreed with Sporting CP.

To balance the books and streamline the squad, Chelsea sanctioned several notable departures.

Left-back Marc Cucurella sealed a permanent transfer to Real Madrid, young midfielder Andrey Santos moved to Manchester United for £50m, and home-grown defender Trevoh Chalobah completed a move to Serie A side Como.