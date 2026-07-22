Chelsea set £65m asking price as Premier League rivals step up interest in attacker

(Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Chelsea could be preparing for another major sale after placing a £65 million valuation on Nicolas Jackson, with Aston Villa among the clubs considering a summer move.



The Senegal international has returned to Stamford Bridge after spending last season on loan at Bayern Munich, but his position under Xabi Alonso is no longer straightforward.

Joao Pedro is expected to start the campaign as Chelsea’s first-choice striker, while Morgan Rogers has been earmarked for an attacking role from the left.

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That leaves Jackson facing a battle for regular minutes, even though he remains appreciated by the club and is expected to join the pre-season tour to Sydney.

Chelsea are not forcing him out. However, they appear willing to approve a departure if Jackson wants a new challenge and their valuation is met.

Aston Villa make enquiry for Chelsea attacker

According to The Athletic, Chelsea want around £65 million for Jackson after Aston Villa enquired about his availability.

Other Premier League clubs are also interested, while teams in Spain continue to monitor his situation.

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Chelsea’s position is understandable. Jackson remains a useful squad member, but the arrival of Rogers and increased attacking competition have reduced his chances of being an automatic starter.

The 25-year-old must now decide whether to fight for his place or pursue a more important role elsewhere.

A separate Yahoo Sports report states that Jackson will receive an opportunity to impress Alonso during pre-season, despite Chelsea being prepared to consider a substantial offer.

Villa’s interest also has a clear connection, as Unai Emery previously worked with the forward at Villarreal.

A sale could suit all the parties involved

Villa’s interest makes sense after losing Rogers, although Jackson would not be a direct replacement.

He would instead provide competition for Ollie Watkins and give Emery a quick forward capable of stretching defences.

For Chelsea, a £65 million sale would create room for further recruitment and reduce congestion in attack. The problem is that interested clubs may consider that price excessive after Jackson’s mixed loan spell in Germany.

Chelsea should not push him out simply because he is no longer guaranteed to start. He still offers pace, pressing and Premier League experience.

However, if Villa make a serious offer and Jackson wants regular football, a transfer could benefit everyone.

A slightly lower guaranteed fee with achievable add-ons may be the most realistic solution.

Chelsea would still receive a strong return, while Villa could add a proven Premier League attacker without meeting the full asking price immediately.

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