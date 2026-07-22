Morgan Rogers has made the wrong decision, and Chelsea's obsession with Arsenal is embarrassing

Arsenal may have made a mess of the Morgan Rogers transfer, but they can, and will, move on from that pretty quickly. Rogers, meanwhile, is now stuck with a seriously career-damaging move to Chelsea.
The England international has been on a brilliant trajectory up to now, having made his breakthrough in the Championship with Middlesbrough to then earn himself a move to the Premier League with Aston Villa.
From there, Rogers hasn’t looked back, being named PFA Young Player of the Year for 2024/25, and then playing a starring role for Villa as they won the Europa League last season.
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The next logical step up would have been a club like Arsenal – the reigning Premier League champions, Champions League finalists, a team who have slowly rebuilt themselves the right way, through stability and patience under the same manager for almost seven years.
Instead, he’s left Champions League football at Villa Park for a team that finished 10th last season and who are now in their sixth full time manager since Arteta took over at Arsenal.
Morgan Rogers to Chelsea could be career suicide
It’s not an exaggeration to say that Rogers may well have chosen career suicide here. Chelsea are nowhere near the force they once were, with a muddled project under Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali that is yet to bring success despite vast amounts of spending on one signing after another, as well as the noted frequent managerial changes.
|Chelsea record signings
|Transfer fee
|Club
|Morgan Rogers
|£117m
|Aston Villa
|Enzo Fernandez
|£106.8m
|Benfica
|Moises Caicedo
|£100m
|Brighton
|Romelu Lukaku
|£97.5m
|Inter Milan
|Kepa Arrizabalaga
|£71.6m
|Athletic Bilbao
|Wesley Fofana
|£70m
|Leicester City
Yes, things look a bit more promising for now, having hired a more proven manager in Xabi Alonso, but who knows if he’ll still be there in 12 or even six months’ time? And yes, Rogers looks an exciting signing who arrives with a lot more experience at the highest level than some of the Blues’ recent purchases.
But is it enough? This squad still lacks a proper goalkeeper, the defence is far from top four standard, Enzo Fernandez wants to leave, and Cole Palmer has suffered a drastic drop-off in form in the last year or so.
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Perhaps Arsenal just wouldn’t pay up, taking the decision out of Rogers’ hands, but this all looks hugely unfortunate for him, as a supremely talented player has trusted probably the most chaotic of the traditional ‘big six’ clubs for this next crucial stage in his development.
Chelsea are behaving like a small club with cheap digs at Arsenal
First there was the infamous dig at Arsenal after the Champions League final, for which they later apologised, and then there’s the very deliberate Rogers quote about joining ‘the biggest club in London’, as per Chelsea’s official site.
Chelsea fans themselves must be sick of this after the team’s lack of recent success – focus on yourselves rather than your rivals.
For all the fans and media pundits alike seem to take some special joy in mocking the Gunners when they slip up, over-celebrate, or *checks notes* put together a successful set-piece routine, it’s hard to imagine the north Londoners ever engaging in such classless social media antics like this in the pursuit of clicks and rage engagement.
Whatever justifiable issues there were with Roman Abramovich’s ownership of Chelsea, you could at least look back then and say they were a proper football club. This current Chelsea is more like a weird recruitment experiment trying to pull the wool over their supporters’ eyes by taking pot shots at their rivals and attempting to live off their past glories.
Chelsea are a disaster. Rogers’ arrival doesn’t change that. And fans shouldn’t fall for it.
I dont think it that way, Roger has chosen the right club that fits his style of play and a club that has won champions league twice and club world cup twice and you never know he might win EPL with chelsea next season
I do have a bridge i would like to sell you
Mark, I mark you wrong.
Rogers is going to chelsea with both of his legs.
He is not going there to borrow Cole Palmers legs whereby is one is playing the other is waiting for those legs. Every team have styles of play.
Don’t be conservative in your thinking.
You remember that the main problem that chelsea lacked last season was a left winger where they deployed Neto, injuries and red cards but on top of that chelsea played nice games and even they deserved to finish in top 4 had it not been of injuries
Are you really going to blame injuries whilst having one of the most bloated squads in the league?
Yah! I think i am right there, you have to understand that in the team we different players who deliver differently than others to the best, like you cant compare Estevao`s style of play with Gittens and so the moment Estevao got an injury you could not bring in Gittens and expect to deliver like Estevao.
Mark Brus, calm down.
it’s football and football is also a form of entertainment. social media dig is normal and I don’t think Chelsea needed to apologise for that.
A club that finished 10th secured your favorite signing from you, that’s a message if you know it.
So astounding, we were very lucky there, No risk! no gain!, No spending! no getting best players!
On the issue of a shortstopper, you have talked of a sensitive thing there but it is not too late. Good enough chelsea board has started earlier in the transfer window, but I think even if they will not manage to bring in a new goal, we have Penders and you remember Sanches was chasing and glove with Raya despite his late downfall which i think it was due to frustration.
You should know that ” form is temporary but class is permanent ” that’s why Rogers chose Chelsea over Arsenal.
Every PL team has a maximum squad registration of 25 players.
All this bloated squad narrative is false.
The only problem with Arsenal fans is that they forget that they dont know how to win champions league tittle and that is why they make a lot of noise
You’re just biased… I can see your hate for chelsea.. You said chelsea has not won any major trophy. Have. you forgotten the Europa league conference and the Club world cup? Tottenham are spending big what do they show? Realmadrid is spending what have they won ever since Mbappe joined? Arsenal has spent how many years to win Premier league and reach champions league final? Mancity has almost paid the same amount for Anderson who won nothing and it’s ok for you!!!!!!!
Arsenal have themselves to blame on this Rogers deal, or failure to land him. The foot dragging is too much. The same scenario is playing out in Bruno Guimares deal, if Chelsea hijack it again, nobody should blame them. I am an Arsenal Fan to the core, but Chelsea is not stopping us from buying any player of our choice…