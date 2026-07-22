Crystal Palace look to beat Bayer Leverkusen to free transfer signing of goal-shy winger

Krepin Diatta playing for Senegal. (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace are looking to get their window into gear with an impressive move for former Monaco winger Krepin Diatta.

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It’s been a fairly quiet summer so far for transfers at Crystal Palace, but that could be about to change.

A report from SportWitness claims that the Eagles are getting into gear to secure a really impressive free agent signing. After five years at Monaco, the highly rated winger Krepin Diatta is out of contract and now can pick where he wants to go next. Sport Witness have today suggested that that destination is likely to be Selhurst Park.

Diatta wanted by Palace after good run in France

They write that Palace are “leading the race” to sign Diatta this summer on a free. The 27 year old is currently assessing his options, and the Eagles appear to be the leading candidates in the Premier League.

Bayer Leverkusen have had two meetings with the winger’s agent, but a Premier League move is hard to resist. The newly appointed Pierre Sage will be trying his best to add Diatta to his squad.

After coming from his native Senegal to play in Norway, Diatta was picked up by the impressive Club Brugge scouting network and played 3 seasons in Belgium before moving on to Monaco.

He has been a regular for the French side every since, and despite not being prolific in front of goal (he’s scored just 6 goals in 114 league appearances), his dribbling and crossing have been a major asset.

On a free transfer, it seems like a smart pick up.

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