Man United favourites to sign 25-goal star, Arsenal should chase him as Rogers alternative

Ismaila Sarr celebrates with his Crystal Palace teammates (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Manchester United are being linked as the favourites to be Ismaila Sarr’s next club if he seals a transfer away from Crystal Palace this summer.

The Senegal international has shone for Palace down the years, hitting some particularly superb form for the Eagles last term with 21 goals in all competitions.

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Sarr then scored a further four goals for his national team at this summer’s World Cup, and he’s previously been linked with Man Utd by TEAMtalk.

The Red Devils could surely do with an extra attacker to improve their depth up front, with Sarr a fine option to play out wide or as a central striker.

Ismaila Sarr transfer odds

According to talkSPORT, United are currently tipped as the 4/1 favourites to be Sarr’s destination, while Arsenal are second with odds of 5/1.

The 28-year-old is surely too good to be staying at Palace for much longer, as he’s often looked throughout his career like someone who could surely shine for one of the big six.

United did well signing Premier League-proven forwards in the form of Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha last summer, so Sarr could be another similar style of deal.

Arsenal, however, also arguably need to be entering this conversation more strongly after missing out on Morgan Rogers.

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Arsenal need Ismaila Sarr

Sarr’s contract at Selhurst Park runs until 2029, so Palace won’t be under much pressure to sell this summer, though of course every player has his price.

We saw AFC sign Eberechi Eze from Palace last summer, while the south London side have also notably let other big names like Marc Guehi and Michael Olise leave in recent times.

Rogers was a target for the Gunners, but he proved far too expensive as he instead joined Chelsea, so Sarr could be a cheaper alternative.

While Palace will surely hope to avoid more sales, they could do well to consider cashing in on Sarr while they still can, as his age surely means he’ll rapidly lose value in the next year or two.