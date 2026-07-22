(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Jamie Vardy is reportedly open to joining Sevilla as the veteran striker considers his next move after becoming a free agent.

The former Leicester City captain is assessing his options this summer, with interest emerging from both England and Spain.

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Ekrem Konur shares latest update on Jamie Vardy’s future

Transfer journalist Ekrem Konur has claimed on X that Vardy would welcome the opportunity to move to La Liga with Sevilla.

Konur wrote:

“Sevilla FC: 39‑year‑old striker Jamie Vardy is open to a move to Sevilla. The free agent is attracting interest from Sheffield Wednesday and former club Leicester City, among others.”

?#SevillaFC 39?year?old striker Jamie Vardy is open to a move to Sevilla. ? The free agent is attracting interest from Sheffield Wednesday and former club Leicester City, among others. https://t.co/SvLoapSGJz pic.twitter.com/TGZKrVEGuK — Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) July 21, 2026

The Andalusian club is actively searching for cost-effective attacking options to revamp their front line following high-profile exits, including top-scorer Akor Adams’ move to Venezia.

Reports in Spain suggest Vardy would be open to fitting within Sevilla’s financial structure, potentially on a short-term contract, making him an appealing low-risk option to provide depth, leadership, and proven goalscoring instinct.

Jamie Vardy’s remarkable career continues

Vardy’s career remains one of the most remarkable stories in modern football history.

Having risen from non-league roots at Stocksbridge Park Steels, Halifax Town, and Fleetwood Town, he famously spearheaded Leicester City’s historic 5,000-1 Premier League title triumph in 2015/16.

During his 13 years at the King Power Stadium, Vardy scored 190 goals, won the FA Cup and claimed the Premier League Golden Boot, cementing his status as one of Leicester’s greatest-ever players.

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Rather than hanging up his boots, the former England international ventured abroad for his first stint outside English football, joining Italian side US Cremonese in Serie A.

Despite Cremonese’s tough campaign, Vardy demonstrated his enduring sharpness by scoring seven goals across 29 appearances.

Now available on a free transfer, Vardy has reportedly attracted interest from Sheffield Wednesday, Leicester City and Sevilla.

While boyhood club Sheffield Wednesday and former side Leicester City remain interested in luring him back to England, the allure of competing in La Liga with Sevilla could see the tireless goalscorer embark on yet another fairytale adventure.