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Chelsea are reportedly planning a long-term move for Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite as they continue reshaping their defence.



Rather than viewing him as a short-term solution, the London club are said to believe he possesses the potential to become one of the world’s leading defenders.

The interest fits Chelsea’s strategy of recruiting players who can contribute immediately while still having significant room to develop.

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Branthwaite’s height, physical strength, left-footed passing and Premier League experience make him an attractive option for a team looking to create a younger defensive core.

No talks have begun for the English defender so far. Chelsea may begin discussions now, but they are reportedly prepared to wait until next summer rather than force through an overpriced transfer.

Chelsea ready to contact Everton over long-term deal

According to a source on X, Chelsea are considering Branthwaite among their main centre-back options as they assess possible defensive additions.

The latest claim suggests the Blues plan to contact Everton this week and are prepared to remain patient if a transfer cannot be completed during the current window.

Their interest is described as serious and based on the belief that the England international could eventually become a central figure at Stamford Bridge.

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That patience may be necessary because Everton hold a strong negotiating position.

Reuters reported that Branthwaite signed a contract running until 2030 after attracting interest from several major Premier League clubs.

Chelsea would therefore need to meet a substantial valuation or convince Everton that a future agreement would benefit everyone involved.

The Blues must be careful with their interest in Branthwaite

From a tactical perspective, Branthwaite appears well suited to Chelsea. A left-footed centre-back who can defend large spaces would provide balance, while his physical qualities should help him operate in a high defensive line.

However, Chelsea must avoid paying a world-class fee for someone they believe may become world class.

His potential is clear, but his consistency, fitness and ability to handle the pressure surrounding a major transfer must also be considered.

Opening discussions now is sensible even if the transfer is delayed. It would allow Chelsea to understand Everton’s demands, establish the player’s interest and avoid being rushed later.

Waiting until next summer carries its own risk because another strong campaign could increase his valuation and attract additional competition.

Chelsea should pursue the deal seriously, but only within a disciplined financial structure.

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