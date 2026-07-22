Man United prepare £51m move for PSG's Champions League winner

Manchester United’s search for a third midfield addition has reportedly led them towards one of Paris Saint-Germain’s most valuable academy products.



The Red Devils are considering an opening offer worth around £51 million as Michael Carrick looks to add more athleticism, versatility and long-term quality to his squad.

United have already strengthened the department with Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos, but another profile is still required.

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Warren Zaïre-Emery fits that need because he can operate centrally, carry the ball through pressure and provide emergency cover at right-back.

However, this remains an ambitious plan rather than an advanced negotiation.

PSG have shown no clear desire to sell, while United’s proposed bid would fall below the French club’s reported valuation.

Man United ready to test PSG’s position

According to Top Mercato, Man United are preparing a €60 million, approximately £51 million, approach to discover whether PSG would consider selling Zaïre-Emery.

The report says United’s decision-makers are major admirers of the 20-year-old, who is contracted until 2029 with an option for another season.

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He made 54 appearances in all competitions last season, starting 47, as PSG retained the Champions League.

His versatility proved valuable during injuries to more established teammates, although he returned to the bench when Luis Enrique had his preferred options available for the European final.

That situation gives United a reason to test PSG’s resolve, but an opening bid is unlikely to be enough if the French champions genuinely value him at around €80 million.

Ambitious move could transform United’s midfield

Reuters highlighted Zaïre-Emery’s growing status after he became the youngest player to win two Champions League finals.

That experience, combined with his age and flexibility, explains why United may view him as a potential cornerstone rather than simply another squad addition.

From a tactical perspective, he could offer the physical strength, mobility and ball progression Carrick still needs. He is also young enough to develop alongside Santos while competing immediately for an important role.

United should explore the deal, but £51 million looks more like a conversation starter than a realistic winning offer. PSG see him as a symbol of their academy and have little financial pressure to sell.

United’s best chance may depend on whether Zaïre-Emery wants a guaranteed central role.

It is an exciting opportunity, but the club must avoid spending weeks pursuing a transfer PSG never intended to approve.

Man United cool interest in two Premier League players over huge transfer fee demands