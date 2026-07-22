Tottenham launch £70m bid as squad rebuild continues under Roberto De Zerbi

(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly stepped up their pursuit of Manchester City winger Savinho by submitting a formal offer worth £70 million.



The Brazil international has been identified as Roberto De Zerbi’s priority attacking target as Spurs continue an ambitious overhaul of their squad ahead of the 2026/27 season.

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Tottenham have already invested heavily across defence and midfield, but their work is not finished. De Zerbi wants another unpredictable wide attacker who can isolate defenders, carry the ball at speed and create chances from either flank.

Savinho fits that profile, even though he endured a difficult 2025/26 campaign and managed only one goal in all competitions.

An agreement has not been officially confirmed, but the reported bid shows Spurs are serious about finally completing a transfer they narrowly missed out on last summer.

Tottenham submit offer as they step up interest

According to Italian journalist Luca Cerchione, Tottenham have made a formal £70 million bid for Savinho.

The 22-year-old is understood to be the club’s leading attacking target, with De Zerbi pushing for the deal to be completed.

Spurs were close to signing him during the previous summer window, but Man City blocked the move after Pep Guardiola decided he should remain at the Etihad.

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Savinho subsequently signed a new long-term contract, strengthening City’s negotiating position.

However, his limited influence last season appears to have changed the situation.

Tottenham now believe City could approve his departure at the right price, while the winger may also be attracted by the prospect of becoming a central figure in De Zerbi’s attack.

Major offer shows Spurs are showing ambition

Earlier in the summer, ESPN reported that Tottenham were advancing talks over a deal worth approximately £60 million.

The latest £70 million offer therefore represents a significant increase and suggests Spurs are determined to overcome City’s resistance.

From a tactical perspective, the move makes sense. Savinho’s dribbling, acceleration and ability to attack from both wings could bring much-needed creativity to Tottenham’s frontline.

De Zerbi’s possession-based approach may also give him the freedom and confidence he lacked last season.

However, £70 million is a major gamble for a player coming off an underwhelming campaign.

Tottenham would be paying largely for his potential rather than recent production.

Spurs should complete the deal if De Zerbi genuinely views Savinho as essential to his system. The fee is high, but elite attacking talent rarely becomes available cheaply.

The bigger risk would be spending heavily without giving him a clear role or the patience required to rediscover his best form.

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