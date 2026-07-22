(Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)

Liverpool could yet surprise everyone by signing two elite players if the minority takeover goes through as per a prominent ITK account on social media.

The Reds are at the center of momentous off-pitch developments that could completely transform their financial muscle in European football.

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Ultra-rich consortium led by Amit Bhatia and Jeff Bezos could buy stake in Liverpool

According to widespread reports and confirmation from Fenway Sports Group, an investment consortium led by British-Indian businessman Amit Bhatia is actively pursuing a significant 30% minority stake in Liverpool.

The group, backed by the immense wealth of the Mittal family, has also approached Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to join the syndicate.

The ambitious proposal values Liverpool at a staggering £4.5 billion ($6 billion). While FSG have maintained that any deal would be a strategic minority investment rather than a full sale of their controlling share, the scale of financial backing behind the consortium promises an extraordinary injection of capital into Anfield.

Michael Olise and Vinicius Jr mentioned as top targets

One prominent source on X reports that the potential new part-owners harbor grand ambitions to make Liverpool the undisputed powerhouse in world football.

To bridge the gap to global superpowers like Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, the consortium wants to target generational, top-tier talent.

Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior and Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise have been named as dream targets.

Bringing players of this stature to Merseyside would signal a landmark statement of intent, showcasing the prospective owners’ desire to pull off marquee, world-record transfers.

Exclusive: “New potential part owners will want signings like Vinícius Júnior & Michael Olise 🤩 FSG confirms talks. Liverpool’s owners, Fenway Sports Group, have confirmed they’ve been approached by a consortium led by Amit Bhatia, the British-Indian backed by billionaire family and former QPR co-owner, along with Amazon’s Jeff Bezos. This isn’t just a casual inquiry; they aim to make @LFC the number one club in world football, ready to challenge giants like Real Madrid and Bayern Munich in the transfer market. They want bring in top-tier talent like Vinícius Júnior or Michael Olise to the club. This represents a total mindset shift for Liverpool, and it’s thrilling for fans.The prospect of attracting the world’s best players could redefine the club’s future. Exciting times are ahead!

What a partial Liverpool sale could mean for the club’s transfer strategy going forward

For over a decade under FSG, Liverpool has adhered to a strict, self-sustaining financial model rooted in data-driven recruitment and prudent wage structures.

While highly successful, fans have often voiced frustration over conservative transfer windows compared to state-backed rivals.

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A minority buy-in from a group featuring Bhatia, the Mittal family, and potentially Bezos represents a fundamental mindset shift.

Rather than relying solely on organic revenues, an influx of capital from world-renowned investors would drastically enhance Liverpool’s spending capabilities.

If finalised, this strategic backing could potentially revolutionise how the Reds navigate the market, allowing them to routinely compete for football’s biggest names and ensure exciting times ahead for the Anfield faithful.