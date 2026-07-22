Man United player publicly confirms his desire to leave the club for more playing time

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Manchester United face an important decision over one of their most promising young goalkeepers after he publicly confirmed his desire to play regular first-team football next season.



Radek Vitek featured for 45 minutes during United’s pre-season meeting with Wrexham, but his ambitions extend beyond appearing in friendly matches or remaining at Old Trafford as a backup.

After several productive loan spells, the 22-year-old believes he is ready to establish himself as a club’s first-choice goalkeeper.

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United still value Vitek, who is contracted until 2028, but the presence of established senior options means another move appears increasingly likely.

Both a temporary departure and a permanent transfer remain possible.

Vitek wants regular football away from Man United

Vitek is open to leaving Man United after several clubs registered their interest in signing him.

“I’m ready to go somewhere again and hopefully be number one,” he said, as reported by The Athletic.

“It depends on what the club wants and also on the options. There has been a few interests on the table. We’re hoping to choose the best one, and hopefully it will happen soon.”

His comments are respectful but direct. Vitek is not demanding a permanent exit, although he clearly does not want to spend the campaign waiting for occasional cup appearances.

United must now decide whether another loan would support his development or whether selling him with protective clauses would be more beneficial.

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Man United should protect their long term position

Vitek has earned the opportunity to play regularly. During his loan at Bristol City, he made 41 appearances, kept 12 clean sheets and won the club’s Player of the Year, Young Player of the Year and Players’ Player of the Year awards, according to talkSPORT.

Those achievements suggest he has outgrown another season of reserve football. The question is whether United still see a realistic pathway for him to eventually become their number one.

Another strong Championship or top-flight loan would be the safest solution. It would protect his value while allowing United to assess his progress over a full season.

However, if Vitek wants long-term stability, a permanent move with a buy-back clause could suit everyone.

Keeping him without offering meaningful minutes would only delay his development and weaken United’s negotiating position.

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