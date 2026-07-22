Marcus Rashford with England at the World Cup (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

Tottenham have reportedly had Manchester United misfit Marcus Rashford on their radar for some time, though the Red Devils don’t want to sell to a Premier League rival.

Rashford spent last season on loan at Barcelona, and performed well with a total of 14 goals and ten assists in all competitions.

It’s perhaps slightly surprising that Barca didn’t then try to keep the England international, but that seems to be what’s happened as they’ve instead signed other attacking players.

According to iNews, there is still some uncertainty around Rashford’s future, with Spurs one of his main suitors.

Why Marcus Rashford to Tottenham hasn’t happened yet

The report claims Tottenham have been preparing a £40m move for Rashford since last month, but the issue seems to be that Man Utd don’t want to let the 28-year-old go to another English club.

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Arsenal and Chelsea are also mentioned as possible suitors for Rashford, but it’s understandable that United wouldn’t want to risk seeing Rashford getting back to his best form with clubs they’re directly competing with.

This is a blow for Spurs in particular as they need a strong transfer window after back-to-back 17th place finishes in the Premier League, with some big spending surely required to turn things around.

We’ve already seen the north Londoners sign some exciting talents in the form of Sandro Tonali, Mateus Fernandes, and Jan Paul van Hecke so far this summer, and Rashford could be a superb addition to give them something different up front.

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Capable of playing out wide or as a striker, Rashford could quite quickly become one of the team’s best forwards, giving Roberto De Zerbi real hope of building something promising for Tottenham.

What next for Marcus Rashford?

The report from iNews suggests United still want to get Rashford’s high wages off their books, so it will be interesting to see how this saga could develop.

It’s surely possible that if clubs from abroad don’t come in with offers for Rashford soon, then MUFC might have to relax their stance on selling to Premier League rivals.

For now, the report mentions interest from Turkish clubs, but it seems that Rashford doesn’t want to go there, so his options are perhaps looking a little limited.

That’s bad news for United, but it could offer some hope to Spurs and others in the weeks ahead.