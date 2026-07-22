Martin Odegaard and his Arsenal teammates at the team's title parade (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal attacking midfielder Martin Odegaard is reportedly attracting “serious interest” this summer as his future is in some doubt.

The Norway international has been a key player for the Gunners, but he didn’t show his best form for a lot of last season, and also had trouble staying fit for a consistent period.

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It could make sense for Arsenal to keep an open mind about letting Odegaard leave, and it seems they would be willing to sanction his sale for around £75m, according to TEAMtalk.

Arsenal fans will have mixed feelings about this, but there’s surely a case for cashing in on Odegaard and using the considerable money from his sale on signing a more reliable and consistent midfielder to build around.

Do Arsenal need to sell before they can spend big?

We’ve just seen Arsenal out-bid for Morgan Rogers, who has instead joined Chelsea, as it seems like the north London giants are reluctant to go all-out and spend quite as much as they did last year.

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It was a busy summer prior to Arsenal winning the title, as they brought in the likes of Viktor Gyokeres, Eberechi Eze, and Martin Zubimendi to bolster their squad.

After so much spending, AFC might now need to get someone like Odegaard off their books to ensure they stay in line with Financial Fair Play regulations.

What is Martin Odegaard worth?

Odegaard can be world class on his day, but he doesn’t currently look like a £75m player.

The 27-year-old doesn’t even necessarily have that clearly defined a role in the Arsenal squad right now, as he once looked like a goal-scoring midfielder or number ten.

However, with the goals drying up for him as time has gone on, he has occasionally adjusted his game a bit to operate a bit deeper, and dictate the tempo in the way that someone like Jorginho might have done in the past.