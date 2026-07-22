Rodri greenlights Man City exit as World Cup winning midfielder looks for new adventure

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Real Madrid’s interest in Manchester City’s midfield leader appears to be gathering momentum, with the Spanish giants reportedly receiving encouragement from the player’s side.



The latest development suggests personal terms may not be a major obstacle, although the most difficult part of the operation, reaching an agreement with City, has not yet begun.

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Rodri has entered the final year of his contract at the Etihad Stadium, placing City in a delicate position. They must either convince him to extend his stay, consider a major offer this summer or risk losing him for nothing in 2027.

Madrid’s pursuit remains at an early stage, but the apparent change in Florentino Pérez’s position could prove significant.

Real Madrid secure Rodri’s personal approval

According to Matteo Moretto, Real Madrid already have Rodri’s approval and are close to reaching an understanding with him over contractual terms.

Moretto claims Pérez has become considerably more open to completing the transfer.

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The Madrid president had previously shown reservations because of the midfielder’s age and injury history, but his outstanding performances during Spain’s World Cup triumph appear to have changed the conversation.

However, no negotiations are currently taking place between Real Madrid and Man City.

That distinction is important: securing the player’s interest gives Madrid confidence, but City still control whether a transfer can happen this summer.

Man City will not surrender easily

TEAMtalk reports that Man City are preparing decisive discussions with Rodri about his future, with new manager Enzo Maresca determined to keep him at the centre of his rebuild.

From Madrid’s perspective, the timing is attractive. Rodri would provide control, leadership and defensive intelligence, qualities the midfield has lacked since Toni Kroos and Luka Modrić left.

His ability to dictate matches would also make him an immediate starter rather than another long-term project.

Madrid should pursue the deal seriously, but they must avoid assuming the player’s approval guarantees success. City remain wealthy enough to reject offers and could prefer keeping him for one final season.

The pressure is now on the English club. If Rodri refuses a new contract, City may eventually have to choose between accepting a reduced fee this summer or losing one of the world’s best midfielders without compensation next year.

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