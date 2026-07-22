Fabrizio Romano confirms crucial option clause of Garnacho loan deal to Aston Villa

Alejandro Garnacho in action for Chelsea (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Chelsea have agreed to loan Alejandro Garnacho to Aston Villa, and we’re already getting some details on the deal.

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Fabrizio Romano announced the news today that Alejandro Garnacho’s move to Aston Villa is almost done.

The second part of the medical is “ongoing now”, with the player having agreed to join Villa and Chelsea having agreed a transfer with Unai Emery’s team.

The terms were pretty mysterious at first – but Romano is gradually leaking them into the world. The initial report was just that it was a loan which would be made into a permanent move next summer if certain conditions were met.

Nobody knew what the loan fee was, what would be necessary to trigger a permanent deal, and how much that would cost Villa. But Romano is already back with more details about the transfer.

Garnacho option confirmed by Romano

While we still don’t know any of the figures, we now know that the “obligation to buy clause is considered easy to reach.”

It’s “almost guaranteed” that Garnacho makes the move – presumably it’s just a low number of Premier League appearances or something similarly achievable even without on-pitch success.

That squares up with what Chelsea wanted – they had initially insisted on a permanent move only, so the fact that they agreed to a loan always gave the impression it would be one which was easily made permanent.

Let’s hope for all parties that Garnacho has a great season and moves on in 12 months for a healthy fee that everyone is happy with.

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