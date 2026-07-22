Romano names Tottenham player who 'will 100% LEAVE' in this transfer window

(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Tottenham appear ready for a major defensive change, with Cristian Romero now expected to leave the club before the summer transfer window closes.



The Argentina international has been an important but occasionally controversial figure in north London, combining aggressive defending and leadership with disciplinary concerns and periods of inconsistency.

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His departure would remove one of Spurs’ most experienced players, although it could also explain why the club have been preparing for a new defensive era.

Interest from Inter Milan is becoming more serious, while Barcelona continue to monitor the situation from a distance.

No transfer has been agreed. However, the language surrounding Romero’s future suggests the question is no longer whether he will leave, but which club will secure his signature.

Inter prepare move for Tottenham captain

According to Fabrizio Romano on X, Romero will “100%” leave Tottenham this summer, with Inter working on a possible deal.

The Italian club are expected to hold direct conversations with the defender’s representatives as they explore whether an agreement can be reached.

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Barcelona also consider Romero a possible target, although their interest depends on centre-back departures.

The Catalan club would reportedly need to create both squad space and financial room before making a serious approach.

Inter therefore appear to have the clearer pathway. Romero already understands Serie A after previously playing for Atalanta, and his aggressive front-foot style could suit a league where three-centre-back systems remain common.

🚨🇦🇷 Cuti Romero will 100% LEAVE Spurs this summer, story from last week confirmed. Inter working on possible deal as direct talks with player’s camp will follow soon, as revealed last week. Barça consider Romero as option only in case of CB exits. 🎥 https://t.co/GJ1IKRMSki pic.twitter.com/qJfit4NCGI — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 22, 2026

Spurs must turn difficult exit into smart business

A separate talkSPORT report claims Romero’s preferred destination would be Barcelona, despite Inter having discussed his situation during transfer conversations with Tottenham.

That preference could complicate negotiations if Romero decides to wait for Barcelona.

However, Spurs should avoid allowing the saga to drag towards the deadline, especially if they already accept that his departure is inevitable.

Selling Romero is reasonable if Tottenham receive a strong fee. His quality is clear, but keeping a captain who wants a new challenge can create unnecessary uncertainty around the squad.

The key will be reinvesting properly. Spurs must replace his aggression and experience, not simply add another young defender with potential.

If they secure a suitable fee and complete their defensive rebuild quickly, Romero’s departure could become a necessary reset rather than a damaging loss.

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