(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool have reportedly made an approach for Monaco winger Maghnes Akliouche as they continue their search for attacking reinforcements this summer.

The Reds are exploring options to strengthen their frontline, with the highly rated French attacker emerging as one of the club’s leading targets.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Sky Sports: Liverpool contact Monaco for Maghnes Akliouche

According to Sky Sports News, Liverpool have officially checked on the potential availability of the 24-year-old winger.

The Merseyside outfit made contact with Monaco to understand the financial conditions required to strike a deal, opening the door to hijack his long-rumored move across France.

Akliouche has been a top target for PSG throughout the summer window. However, the Ligue 1 champions have seen multiple bids rejected by Monaco, who hold a higher valuation for their academy graduate.

PSG’s most recent offer was believed to be in the region of £34m (€40m), but Monaco turned it down as unacceptable.

Liverpool’s enquiry signals their intent to pounce if PSG fail to reach an agreement, with manager Andoni Iraola eager to add more dynamism to his attacking ranks ahead of the new Premier League campaign.

Who is Maghnes Akliouche? The winger wanted by PSG and Liverpool

Akliouche, who has also been linked with Spurs, is a left-footed attacker who primarily operates from the right wing but is also capable of playing as an attacking midfielder.

A product of Monaco’s academy, he has developed into one of Ligue 1’s most exciting creative players thanks to his dribbling ability, close control and chance creation.

Last season, he made 31 Ligue 1 appearances, scoring six goals and providing six assists, while establishing himself as one of the division’s standout attacking performers.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Club Appearances Goals Assists Monaco 127 21 24

Maghnes Akliouche stats for Moncao via Transfermarkt

Akliouche also featured in France’s World Cup squad this summer, further enhancing his reputation as one of Europe’s brightest attacking talents.

If Liverpool decide to follow up their initial enquiry with a formal offer, they could face stiff competition from PSG in what is shaping up to be one of the most intriguing transfer battles of the window.