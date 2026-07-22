Turkish side close in on unwanted Premier League 22 year old after struggles up front

Ahmed Abdullahi playing for Sunderland. (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

Sunderland are looking to move on striker Ahmed Abdullahi after an injury hit spell on Wearside over the last two years.

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Sunderland have had a huge turnover of players over the last year as they refreshed their squad from top to bottom, and that has meant a lot of work to do this summer.

They want to add more quality – but there are also a lot of failed experiments who need to be moved on now the Black Cats are established in the Premier League. According to the Sunderland Echo, a deal for one of those players is getting close.

Ahmed Abdullahi signed from Belgian side Gent back in August 2024, but a series of injuries have prevented him from making any sort of impact on Wearside. He finds himself behind Brian Brobbey and Wilson Isidor in the pecking order at the Stadium of Light, and even youngster Trey Ogunsuyi seems to be ahead of him now.

The fact that Abdullahi has been playing for the under-21s in their recent friendlies tells you a lot about where he stands.

Abdullhai closes in on move to Turkey for fresh start

It’s time for a fresh start, and this piece claims that Turkish side Eyupspor are leading the race to sign the 22 year old. Talks are said to be “ongoing”, although there’s no clarity over whether that would be a loan or permanent move, and over what the fee might be.

Whether it’s to Eyupspor or not, a move for Abdullahi looks almost certain this summer.

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