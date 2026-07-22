Wolves forced to cancel training and bring extra security after astonishing refusal from striker

Tolu Arokodare of KRC Genk (Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)

Wolves were forced to cancel a training session this week after an awkward situation arose with a player they want to sell.

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Wolves were relegated from the Premier League last season, and fans might have been looking forward to a fresh start in the Championship after a horrible year.

Well so far it’s not getting any better. Major sales were expected, although so far Joao Gomes has been the only big name to go as he joined Midlands rivals Aston Villa.

Meanwhile Raul Jimenez has returned to the club, and Kieran Trippier will also add some experience to the group. Sadly, even those players already at the club are causing some trouble.

Training session cancelled and extra security called

Today’s report from GiveMeSport has some ugly details. Matt Smith (not that one) reports that Wolves were forced to cancel their training when one of their first team players refused to be excluded from the session.

New manager Cesar Peixoto told Tolu Arokodare that he wasn’t part of his plans – but the striker didn’t take it well. He refused to go, and nobody was able to force him. In the end, training was cancelled.

Incredibly, a report from Nathan Judah says that there was extra security at their Compton Park training ground today. What a dreadful vibe there must be around the place now. The new manager has his work cut out trying to get morale up now, with the new season not far away.

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