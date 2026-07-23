(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Yan Diomande continues to be linked with a move away from German club RB Leipzig this summer.

According to a report from BILD (h/t SportWitness), Arsenal are interested in signing the player, and they have indicated a desire to pay a substantial amount of money for the 19-year-old.

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Liverpool were also keen on Yan Diomande

Earlier this summer, Liverpool wanted to sign the player and there were rumours of €100 million offer for the player. However, the move did not work out. It remains to be seen whether Arsenal can get the deal done. They will need to pay a club-record fee to sign the player.

The 19-year-old is a tremendous talent with a bright future, and he has also been linked with clubs like Manchester City, Real Madrid and PSG. It appears that the French club is the preferred destination for the talented African attacker.

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Arsenal could use Diomande

He registered 23 goal contributions for the German club last season and was quite impressive at the World Cup as well. There is no doubt that he has the potential to become a star, and he could be an asset for Arsenal.

They need more quality on the flanks, and Diomande would be an excellent investment. He will help create opportunities for his teammates and open up deep defences with pace, flair, and unpredictability.

Arsenal will be hoping to defend their Premier League crown next season, and they will look to do well in the UEFA Champions League as well.

They need to sign quality players in order to match up to the European elite once again, and Diomande could be a game-changer for them.