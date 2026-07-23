(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal are set to make a £70m bid for Newcastle star Bruno Guimaraes as transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed a major breakthrough in the ongoing saga.

The Premier League champions are preparing to step up their pursuit of the Brazilian midfielder after agreeing personal terms behind the scenes.

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Fabrizio Romano update on Arsenal and Bruno Guimaraes

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano dropped a massive update regarding Arsenal’s concrete push for the 28-year-old Newcastle captain:

“Arsenal are ready to send a new bid for Bruno Guimaraes… Arsenal have full agreement in place with Bruno Guimaraes on personal terms — so the contract is ready, the contract is done. Bruno says yes to the Arsenal project.”

According to Romano, Guimaraes has explicitly informed Newcastle management of his desire to join Mikel Arteta’s squad.

While the midfielder wishes to remain respectful toward Newcastle and avoid an acrimonious exit, his intent to seek a new challenge is clear.

“Bruno wants to be respectful with Newcastle, so he doesn’t want to break the relationship, but Bruno wants to go. Bruno made clear to Newcastle that he’s decided to go.”

Newcastle previously turned down verbal approaches from Arsenal, including an offer worth £55m plus £10m in add-ons.

However, the Gunners are now expected to test Newcastle’s resolve with a formal proposal reaching £70m.

While Newcastle maintain they do not want to sell, Arsenal hope a bid slightly over £70m could unlock negotiations.

Having recently pulled out of negotiations for Morgan Rogers when prices soared to £117m, Arsenal remain disciplined, yet Arteta is pushing relentlessly behind the scenes to secure Guimaraes.

“The expectation of those taking care of the deal is for Arsenal to present a new bid after getting to £55 million plus £10 million in add-ons rejected by Newcastle. These were all verbal proposals. “Now Arsenal are expected to get to £70 million for Bruno Guimarães. £70 million is still probably not enough to convince Newcastle, but it will be a way to get closer. So Arsenal hope to close the deal slightly over £70 million. Arsenal have no intention to overpay. So Morgan Rogers, for example — Arsenal wanted the player, of course he was the top target, but for £90-100 million… they were never going to pay £117 million. Now for Bruno, Arsenal are very clear: £70 million is a bid they are willing to present, but they are not going to make something completely crazy. So it’s on Newcastle and Arsenal now to see what’s going to happen. But for sure it’s an interesting one to follow, because Arsenal have an agreement with the boy, and trust me — behind the scenes, [Mikel] Arteta is pushing like crazy to sign Guimarães. Arteta wants him. Arteta considers Bruno a perfect player for the Arsenal midfield. So, work in progress on this one.”

How Guimaraes will improve Arsenal’s midfield

The prospective addition of Bruno Guimaraes would represent a transformative signing for Arsenal’s engine room.

Recognized as one of the most complete central midfielders in European football, the Brazilian combines elite defensive tenacity with exceptional press-resistance and creative distribution.

Guimaraes would add greater control and composure to Arsenal’s midfield. The Brazilian is comfortable receiving possession under pressure and has the passing range to dictate the tempo, helping the Gunners progress the ball more effectively from deep areas.

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He would also strengthen Arsenal defensively. Guimaraes is an excellent ball-winner who reads the game well, allowing teammates like Declan Rice to play with greater freedom while providing added protection in front of the back four.

As well as his defensive qualities, Guimaraes offers creativity with his ability to pick out line-breaking passes and quickly turn defence into attack. His Premier League experience and leadership would make him an immediate asset as Arsenal continue to compete for major honours.