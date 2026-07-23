Bruno Guimaraes celebrates a goal for Newcastle United (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly getting closer with their transfer pursuit of Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

The Brazil international has long been linked with the Gunners after shining at St James’ Park, and it seems things may finally be progressing towards a conclusion.

There are a variety of updates coming in, with the Evening Standard reporting on talks being planned over an £80m deal.

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Meanwhile, Football Transfers go further and claim it’s just finishing touches needed now for Guimaraes to Arsenal to go through.

AFC supporters will hope this is finally almost done after weeks of speculation that have made it clear Guimaraes appears to be one of the club’s top targets.

Is Bruno Guimaraes to Arsenal finally nearly done?

One of the most reliable names to watch for transfer news, and especially Arsenal transfer news, is the Athletic’s David Ornstein.

So there’ll be plenty of frustration among Arsenal supporters that he hasn’t posted an update on the Guimaraes story since this from over two weeks ago…

? EXCL: Bruno Guimaraes informs Newcastle United of wish to leave & join Arsenal. #AFC stepping up pursuit – ready to offer deal worth up to £60m at present but no club-to-club contact yet + #NUFC stance still not entertaining bids for 28yo @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/6W3cpcqKKh — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) July 8, 2026

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It’s not clear what’s taken Arsenal so long since then, with Guimaraes looking like he makes sense as a priority to try to get done quickly.

We’ve already seen Chelsea beating Arsenal to Morgan Rogers, so they’ll surely be keen to avoid anything similar happening with this deal.

Arsenal’s midfield with Bruno Guimaraes

Arsenal tend to play with three in midfield – Declan Rice and either Martin Zubimendi or Myles Lewis-Skelly as the more defensive of the two, with Martin Odegaard ahead of them as a creator and playmaker.

It will be interesting to see how the potential arrival of Guimaraes impacts Mikel Arteta’s tactics and selection here, as the 28-year-old could perhaps operate in Odegaard’s role, or something similar.

Either that, or he would surely push Zubimendi or Lewis-Skelly far down the pecking order, as it’s hard to see Rice losing his place in the team any time soon.

It’s good to have depth, though, with Rice and Zubimendi both playing a lot of football in 2025/26 without much opportunity to rest.