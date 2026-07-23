Yan Diomande in action for Ivory Coast against Germany at the World Cup (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Arsenal could reportedly be willing to pay the €100m asking price for RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande as he still hasn’t received an official offer from PSG.

Although the Ivory Coast international has agreed a contract with PSG, it seems the deal is still some way from being completed.

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That’s according to a report from German outlet Bild, who claim Arsenal are among the clubs to express a willingness to also meet Leipzig’s €100m valuation for Diomande.

It remains to be seen, however, how realistic this will be for the Gunners, as it seems Diomande himself is still making a move to the Parc des Princes his priority.

Yan Diomande transfer would raise uncomfortable questions for Arsenal

While there’s no doubt Arsenal need a top attacking player this summer, a move for Diomande would pose interesting and perhaps uncomfortable questions.

The talented 19-year-old could be a fantastic addition, but he mainly plays on the right-hand side like Bukayo Saka and Noni Madueke.

We have occasionally seen Madueke fill in on the left, but Diomande surely wouldn’t settle for a role like that, and might be brought in to genuinely challenge Saka for a starting spot.

Saka’s form dipped last season from his usual high standards, and it may be that Mikel Arteta is ready to try making a change on that side, as well as on the left.

Yan Diomande to Liverpool would make more sense

Bild’s report also mentions Liverpool, who have long been linked with Diomande, and that’s a deal that could make a lot more sense.

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With Mohamed Salah leaving this summer, the Reds urgently need a left-footed winger who can play from the right-hand side, and Diomande fits the bill.

It will be interesting to see how this all develops, with PSG probably still the frontrunners at this point anyway.